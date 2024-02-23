Pavel’s World: Miss World Argentina 2020

Amira Hidalgo, a 25-year-old from Argentina, is a journalist and news TV host with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and currently pursuing a Master’s in Investigative Journalism.

Raised by her mother and grandparents, she values their sacrifices and credits her grandfather as her father figure.

Engaged in social projects from a young age, she represents solidarity and transparency. Passionate about learning from positive role models, she’s involved with the Ninawa Daher Foundation, focusing on solidarity projects.

Participating in Miss World Argentina for the first time, she sees it as a platform to highlight women’s holistic beauty and advocate for equality.

Excited to represent her country, she looks forward to the event in San Juan de Puerto Rico.