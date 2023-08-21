PopCon Indy 2023 is back and better!

Indy PopCon is back, and it’s shaping up to be an incredible experience for fans of all things pop culture. Co-Owners Carl Doninger and Kris Keys are here to give you the inside scoop on what to expect at this year’s event. PopCon isn’t just your average convention; it’s a celebration of all fandoms, from Anime to Art, Music to Gaming, and much more. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast, a comic book lover, or simply looking for a fun and immersive experience, PopCon has something for everyone. The convention, taking place from August 25th to 27th at the Indiana Convention Center, offers a diverse range of attractions, including an international film festival, podcast awards, cosplay championships, tabletop gaming, after-parties with live bands and DJs, drag shows, magic performances, and much more. One unique feature this year is the Kids Zone, where children of all ages can unleash their creativity by drawing superheroes and participating in mini-panels to learn about character creation and podcasting. Plus, all the artwork created will be compiled into a coloring book available on Amazon. With so much to offer, PopCon isn’t just an event; it’s a pop culture extravaganza that’s perfect for a weekend getaway to Indianapolis.

If you’re considering attending from out of town, PopCon has you covered. They offer exclusive discounted hotel rates to make your stay in downtown Indianapolis convenient and enjoyable. Simply book through popconindy.com to take advantage of these special rates. So, whether you’re an avid fan or just looking for a unique and entertaining weekend adventure, PopCon is the place to be this August. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of pop culture, meet like-minded enthusiasts, and have a blast at PopCon Indy 2023. Get your tickets online or at the door, and prepare for an unforgettable experience.