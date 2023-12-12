Posh holiday gifts with Emily Loftiss

For those with a taste for the finer things in life, the holiday season brings an exciting opportunity to indulge in luxury without breaking the bank.

TV Host, blogger, and style expert Emily Loftiss, known for her popular blog Everyday Glam, is set to share her secrets for finding affordable luxury in a special interview.

The theme of the conversation, “Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams,” pays homage to the iconic TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

Emily’s expertise extends from her background as a Broadway performer and Radio City Rockette to her appearances on shows like Wendy Williams, Steve Harvey, and various network TV programs.

Her luxury holiday dream deals include tips on creating posh holiday memories, discovering premier seasonal beverages, planning one-of-a-kind luxury getaways, and experiencing the thrill of finding designer brands at affordable prices.

Emily’s passion lies in helping women of all sizes feel glamorous on a budget, making luxury accessible to all.

She embodies the motto of “CHASING JOY!” and encourages everyone to celebrate themselves and live life to the fullest with a positive attitude.