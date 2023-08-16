Posh Picnic 2023 coming soon

Mark your calendars for a truly enchanting evening as Posh Picnic returns on August 19, 2023. Hosted by the Coxhall Guild at the picturesque Cripe Pavilion within Coxhall Gardens, this annual fundraising event promises an extraordinary experience. With Mary Robinson, the President of Coxhall Guild, and April Williams, the Executive Director of Friends of Hamilton County Parks Foundation, taking center stage, attendees are invited to partake in an evening of culinary splendor and stylish camaraderie in the heart of Carmel’s most scenic picnic spot.

Posh Picnic isn’t just an event; it’s a canvas for creativity. As the sun sets, guests are encouraged to bring their closest companions, mouthwatering dishes, and imaginative table settings to craft an unforgettable soirée. The event features a captivating tablescape challenge, sparking friendly competition among attendees vying for titles such as “Most Posh,” “Most Creative,” “Most Coxhall-Like,” and the coveted “People’s Choice” award. Guests take charge of their refreshments and tableware, resulting in a highly personalized and stylish experience. And after the picturesque feast, the enchantment continues as dancing beneath the starlit sky transforms this already-memorable gathering into an indelible night of elegance and delight.