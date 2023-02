Life.Style.Live!

Prepare to be amazed with magician Jon Mobley

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you believe in magic? Enjoy a great show and a good laugh for only $25 at a magical event! 😂

Jon Mobely was recently featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us in Las Vegas. You may also catch him headlining at the historical Chicago Magic Lounge. Well today, you can catch him on “Life.Style.Live!”

You can see Mobely at a magical event at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Studio Theatre for Performing Arts. The show will benefit the Actors Theatre of Indiana.