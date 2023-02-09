Life.Style.Live!

Produce Mom has healthy alternatives for Valentine’s Day celebrations

Lori Taylor, Founder and CEO of The Produce Moms serves up fresh ideas for Valentine’s Day in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen.

Looking for something new in the produce aisle? Try MandaRosa Mandarins, a new hybrid variety that is a cross between a blood orange and a clementine. Produce Mom has some great ways to use this impressive new citrus.

Try this great Ceviche.

Mix up a special MandaRosa Mimosa Cocktail

Pair them with salmon for a quick sheet pan dinner

Looking for more? Celebrate American Heart Month and Valentine’s Day with pears.

Pears go great with Cheese & Honey Crostini

Or get fancy with a Pear and Brie Tartlet

For more information on The Produce Moms click here.