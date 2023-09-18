Project WILL supporting people with behavioral health challenges

At the Love Thy Neighborhood – People’s Choice Awards, Megan Bulla, Senior Communications Officer at LISC Indianapolis, and Kelly Majors, Executive Director of Project WILL, shared their insights into this impactful initiative.

Project WILL is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities and behavioral challenges by offering them a meaningful daily experience.

They achieve this through a combination of life skill classes and job skill opportunities, with the ultimate goal of helping these individuals become active and valued members of their community.

It’s a heartwarming effort that embodies the spirit of inclusivity and support for those who often face unique challenges in society.