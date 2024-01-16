Promoting peace over gun violence

In January, the Indy Public Safety Foundation (IPSF) is focusing on its #IChoosePeace campaign, an initiative under the Indy Peace Fellowship program dedicated to promoting peace over gun violence.

This month, the campaign turned its attention to preventing gun violence through community mediation and conflict resolution, supporting the Indy Center for Conflict Resolution (ICCR).

The community is encouraged to engage in programming throughout January and join the movement by pledging #IChoosePeace at indypeace.org.

Established in 2014, the mission of the Indy Public Safety Foundation is to enhance public safety and the quality of life in Indianapolis.

To learn more about IPSF, visit www.indypsf.org.