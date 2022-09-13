Life.Style.Live!

‘Rachael Ray’ celebrates season 17 with premiere from Italy

“Rachael Ray” is currently celebrating its milestone 17th season.

The show will launch from Tuscany, Italy where Rachael and her husband, John, will take viewers on an exclusive tour of their property, which they transformed from a stable to their dream home.

Plus, she is sharing her favorite places in the neighboring towns, from restaurants to shops and more!

Season 17 will be the show’s first ever two-day premiere event.

Rachael Ray joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss it.

Guests this season include: Kate Hudson, Lorraine Bracco, Cameron Diaz, Jesse Palmer, CBS Mornings Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil and celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Jacques Pépin and Jose Andres!

“Rachael Ray” airs weekdays at noon on WISH-TV.