‘Rain on Main’ ends Thursday, barrel display will move to Carmel Farmers Market

It may be called “Rain on Main” but the event is best viewed on a sun-splashed August afternoon. Main Street in Carmel has been dotted with colorful, hand-painted barrels for the better part of a week to focus attention and raise money to improve water quality and conservation.

“We have twenty local artists paint sixty-five-gallon, urn-style rain barrels,” said urban conservationist Claire Lane as she stood before Carrie Holle’s real estate office on Main Street. “Then we have an art competition where artists get prizes. It’s a judged competition.”

Until Thursday, one can stroll Main Street and admire the barrels coated in unfailingly vibrant colors, the painted barrels entirely unweathered by sun and rain.

Carolyn Martens painted a sunflower-themed barrel that sits in front of Holle’s office. “This just seemed like a logical place for me to use my talent,” she said with a smile as she stood beside her creation. “I come from a long line of water rights activists and water-rights lawyers out West. Water conservation is near and dear to my heart.”

The barrels will remain along Main Street until Thursday, August 18th, but will reappear at the Carmel Farmers Market on August 20th.

Kim Dax’s “Vibration of Life” took first place in the judged competition with Marten’s “Sunflowers in the Starry Garden” taking second place. Guerin High School’s contribution “Water Under the Bridge,” took third place.

Although the competition was judged, the public has an opportunity to weigh in too. There is a “People’s Choice” competition underway in which the public can cast votes online.

Cast your vote on Facebook here.