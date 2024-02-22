Search
Remembering the life of River James

by: Divine Triplett
James Will Watson, fondly known as “River James,” passed away on February 15, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and music.

Born on May 18, 1990, in Dallas, TX, Will grew up on a farm in Wills Point, TX, where his love for music began at age five.

Despite facing a cancer diagnosis in 2022, Will remained resilient, continuing to pursue his dream of becoming a country music star.

He is survived by his mother, Wanda Darling, his brother Philip Watson, and his beloved daughter, Evalyn Jean Watson. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2024.

Contributions in his honor can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society.

