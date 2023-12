Ring in the New Year at El Toro Bravo

Do you have any New Year plans? El Toro has you covered!

They’re hosting “The Last Party of the Year” to bring in 2024 in style with great vibes and good food!

It’s happening from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. You don’t want to miss out on music, food, drinks, and family fun.

You can reserve your spot by contacting (317) 288-4232, and find out more information about El Toro on their website!

Join them for the ultimate celebration!