Rugby growing in popularity

Celebrating Indianapolis Rugby History Month

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- It’s like a cross between soccer and wrestling. At least that is how Evan Roberts describes rugby.

Roberts is president of the Indy Impalas, a completely self funded men’s rugby team based in Indiana.

The team, which dates back to 1969, is made up of teachers, healthcare professionals, and many other professionals.

It turns out they’re also really good at rugby.

The Impalas are the champions of the Midwest.

Now, the Impalas will head off to Denver, Colorado in May of 2024 for the round of 16 national tournament.

Members of the team stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studio to talk about the game and the team.

