Rumble Boxing North Indy inspires 2023 Fitness Goals

Jumpstart your 2023 workout with a boxing workout that’ll leave you wanting more!

Rumble Boxing North Indy is the first Rumble location in Indiana to offer a boxing inspired, full-body HIIT workout with a nightclub-like environment.

Kaelyn Mason, General Manager, Rumble Boxing North Indy, and Landon Wadkins, Head Trainer, Rumble Boxing North Indy, tell us more:

○ What is a HIIT workout + how does Rumble achieve HIIT? ■ HIIT=High Intensity Interval Training ■ 10 round, 45 minute full body workout

Rumble Boxing, a full-body, boxing-inspired group fitness experience, is now open in Indianapolis for the first time. ● The boutique boxing concept is focused on big energy and high-intensity training, split evenly between boxing and resistance training ● Founded in 2017, Rumble delivers a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. ● The edgy workout also features a nightclub environment with lights coordinated to a custom playlist. Rumble Boxing North Indy is owned by local entrepreneurial group Iron Dynamite Ventures. ● With more than five years of experience in operating gyms across the city, Kaelyn Mason serves as the General Manager at Rumble Boxing Indy. ● Landon Wadkins is the head trainer at Rumble Boxing North Indy. He has been a personal trainer + group fitness instructor for nearly a decade. ● Iron Dynamite Ventures plans to expand with more locations in the Indianapolis area in 2023.

Rumble is a group fitness concept delivering a mix of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training. Pro and amateur fighters glove up together, no matter their fitness level or skill, to reveal their inner fighter. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Founded in New York City in 2017, the first Indiana location opened in October 2022.

