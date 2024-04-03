Say ‘I do’ with Premier Events and the Bridal Boot Camp

Get ready to walk down the aisle!

Patricia Gilbert, Owner of Premier Events By Patricia and Co., and Sarah Gillespie of Gillespie Florists tell us about the upcoming Bridal Boot Camp and how it can make your day a special one!

About Premier Events by Patricia and Co.:

Premier Events by Patricia and Co. was established in 2017. We specialize in creating unforgettable experiences for all types of events. With a passion for creativity, dedication to excellence, and attention to detail, we work closely with our clients to bring their vision to life.

From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, we offer a wide range of services including event design, venue and vendor selection, day of coordination… and so much more! Our personalized approach ensures that each event is tailored to reflect the unique style and preferences of our clients.

To learn more about the Bridal Boot Camp, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wedding-boot-camp-tickets-857313727437