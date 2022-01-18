Life.Style.Live!

Scientist Rick Crosslin demonstrates elephant toothpaste experiment

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The latest experiment from Rick Crosslin, MSD Wayne Township Scientist in Residence, appears to be toothpaste fit for an elephant, but in reality, it’s a giant foaming reaction using chemical elements.

With just a few ingredients you can make something that looks like foamy toothpaste being squeezed from a tube, but so big that it looks sized for an elephant!

Each tiny foam bubble is filled with oxygen. The yeast acted as a catalyst; a catalyst is used to speed up a reaction. 

The elephant toothpaste demo is one of the most popular chemistry demonstrations, in which a steaming tube of foam keeps erupting from its container, resembling a smooshed tube of elephant-sized toothpaste. The classic demo uses 30% hydrogen peroxide, which is not safe for kids, but there is a safe version of this demonstration that is still very cool.

For more information visit, youtube.com/channel/UCTUaGjswflD3xO4rzZ5KSeQ.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 12,126 new COVID-19 cases; 77 more deaths

Vaccine Central /

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

National /

AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm

News /

Cardinal Spirits chef prepares OMG Poutine, Croque Madame

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.