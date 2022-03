Life.Style.Live!

Scientist Rick Crosslin teaches how to make slime

Here’s a simple science project your kids are sure to love, and it only requires a few ingredients!

Rick Crosslin, MSD Wayne Township Scientist in Residence, joined us today to demonstrate how to make slime.

Ingredients:

-white glue

-food coloring

-borax dry detergent

For more of Crosslin’s projects visit, youtube.com/channel/UCTUaGjswflD3xO4rzZ5KSeQ.