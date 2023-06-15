Second Annual Madam Walker Legacy Fest

Get ready to celebrate the rich legacy of Madam Walker at Legacy Fest, a three-day extravaganza presented by The Indianapolis Foundation. Everyone in the community is invited to join in this remarkable event hosted by the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Taking place on Juneteenth weekend, Legacy Fest serves as the center’s primary fundraiser, supporting their year-round programs in STEAM education, entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice, and the arts.

The festivities kick off with the SOLD OUT Legacy Ball, an elegant seated dinner in an upscale outdoor venue on Indiana Ave. Following the Ball, an intimate Concert featuring the iconic Gladys Knight takes place at the Walker Theatre.

During this unforgettable evening, Knight will also be inducted into the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame. The theme for this year’s Legacy Fest is “Roaring ’20s: The Renaissance Continues,” making it a black-tie affair. On Saturday and Sunday, the community can join the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s FREE Block Party presented by IU/IUPUI. Packed with family-friendly activities, including food trucks, live performances on the Art & Soul stage, a Grown Folks Zone, Kids Zone, and more, the Block Party promises fun for all.

Mark your calendars for a range of exciting events such as the Walk & Talk Tour, Black History Trivia Competition, Juneteenth Brunch, #DaddyDoDay, and captivating performances by local DJs, artists, and bands. Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, a historic Black-owned institution that has been serving the Indianapolis community for nearly 100 years, carrying forward the enduring legacy of the first self-made woman millionaire.