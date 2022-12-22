Life.Style.Live!

See what’s coming to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in 2023

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is preparing for lots of fun in the new year! Monica Ramsey, Vice President of Experience Development and Family Learning at the Children’s Museum, joined us today to discuss the exciting new exhibits coming in 2023.

The first exhibit coming in 2023 is the Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit. From January 28 through July 30, kids can “time travel” through the age of the dinosaurs.

From March 11 to Aug. 6, 2023 museum guests can step inside the world of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The Sacred Places exhibit opens on Sept. 9, 2023 and explores various locations around the world where people experience illumination, perform acts of faith, or seek spiritual fulfillment.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these exhibits click here.