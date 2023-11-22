Shop Circle City Bargains Black Friday sale

The time to buy holiday presents is now! We stopped by Circle City Bargains to preview their Black Friday sale.

Retail Manager Kai Cruise joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information about the company’s biggest sale of the year. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Black Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.

There is also a chance to win $400 in store credit! Circle City Bargains is located at 8251 US 31 Indianapolis, IN 46227.

