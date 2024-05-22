Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Silly Safaris: Meet Notorious P.I.G.

Silly Safaris: Meet Notorious P.I.G.

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Silly Safaris teaches cool facts about animals while having a blast.

They joined us today to introduce us to a special member of the Silly Safaris family; Notorious P.I.G.

They say “This little piggy went to the market, and this little piggy stayed home,” but THIS little piggy decided to come to our studio live on Wednesday morning.

They make sure everyone gets involved, even picking volunteers from the crowd to play games with the animals.

You’ll get to see all kinds of animals like reptiles, mammals, birds, and bugs.

It’s a show that everyone, from kids to adults enjoys.

Teachers and families think Silly Safaris is great, teens love their modern jokes, and even grown-ups can’t resist laughing!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Creating Style with Colton: D.B....
Life.Style.Live! /
Easy & Tasty with Chef...
Life.Style.Live! /
Blue Bell brings new flavor...
Life.Style.Live! /
Teen author Bella Bauer shares...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indy unites for St. Jude,...
Life.Style.Live! /
Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Convergence
Life.Style.Live! /
Zerorez: Get three rooms cleaned...
Life.Style.Live! /
5th Annual Hoosier BBQ Classic...
Life.Style.Live! /