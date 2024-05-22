Silly Safaris: Meet Notorious P.I.G.

Silly Safaris teaches cool facts about animals while having a blast.

They joined us today to introduce us to a special member of the Silly Safaris family; Notorious P.I.G.

They say “This little piggy went to the market, and this little piggy stayed home,” but THIS little piggy decided to come to our studio live on Wednesday morning.

They make sure everyone gets involved, even picking volunteers from the crowd to play games with the animals.

You’ll get to see all kinds of animals like reptiles, mammals, birds, and bugs.

It’s a show that everyone, from kids to adults enjoys.

Teachers and families think Silly Safaris is great, teens love their modern jokes, and even grown-ups can’t resist laughing!