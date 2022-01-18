Life.Style.Live!

Skyzone introduces new attractions for families

Sky Zone, the original home of wall-to-wall aerial action, is excited to announce that both Indy South and Plainfield locations will now feature a new innovative attraction that is bound to delight thrill-seeking Indiana residents called AirPark!

The AirPark offers a new way of play that allows guests to climb, slide and show new tricks.

Randall Newsome of “All Indiana” checked them out for himself today and even got in on some of the action.

Whether it’s a birthday party, a charity event, or just a day out with the family, these fun-filled innovations to Sky Zone make it the perfect place for groups seeking memorable experiences. Every guest is invited to play, gather, compete and fly safely at Sky Zone.

“Sky Zone is a one-of-a-kind destination that fuses fun and fitness,” said Gary Kingery, franchisee of Sky Zone Indy South and Plainfield “We’re looking forward to seeing our guests delight in the launch of this new activity as we continue to provide Indianapolis residents with the ultimate play experience.”

Sky Zone Indy South is located at 4150 Kildeer Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237. For more information, please visit skyzone.com/indysouth.

Sky Zone Plainfield is located at 851 S Columbia Road, Suite 172 Plainfield, IN 46168. For more information, please visit skyzone.com/plainfield.