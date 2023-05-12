Spoil mom in style: Gift ideas to make Mother’s Day extra special

Get ready to spoil your mom in the best way possible this Mother’s Day!

Join lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, as she shares fantastic gift ideas to make your mom feel extra special.

For the hair lover, consider the Amika Mirrorball High Shine + Protect Antioxidant Shampoo and Conditioner, which will leave her locks looking and feeling fabulous.

If you’re looking for the perfect lip color, check out Moodmatcher’s 10-piece Ultimate Beauty Collection, offering personalized shades based on individual body chemistry.

To treat mom to an amazing Mother’s Day brunch, try Wright Brand Hickory Smoked Bacon, guaranteed to add mouthwatering flavor to any dish. To start her morning off right, the Philips 3200 Series LatteGo with Iced Coffee is a game-changer, allowing her to create customized iced coffee and espresso beverages at the touch of a button.

Don’t miss the chance to spoil your mom with these incredible gift ideas that will make her day unforgettable! Watch the full interview above to learn more details.