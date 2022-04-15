As we transition to warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get your skin looking fresh and ready for the spring season. Kayla Zadel, lifestyle correspondent, joined us Friday with a few spring beauty tips.
Tip 1: Exfoliate Your Skin
Foreo Smart Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser
Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream
Tip 2: Hydrate From the Inside Out
Ello, Contigo and Gatorade Water Bottles
Clinique Moisture Surge Face Lotion
Tip 3: Always Wear Sunscreen on Your Face & Body to Prevent Sun Damage
Shisheido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion
Tip 4: Wear Sun Hats & Glasses to Prevent Sunspots and Wrinkles
Jones New York Sun Hat & Tones Bucket Hat
Nanette Sunglasses, Levi’s Sunglasses and Nine West Sunglasses
Tip 5: Get Active
Kayla’s HYLETE Outfit: Nimbus II Capri Tight, Women’s Linear Tech II Hoodie and Trace Muscle Tank
Kevin’s HYLETE Outfit: Linear Tech II Joggers & Hoodie and Icon II Quad Blend Tee
Use Code 10Years
Get $10 off HYLETE.com
Duratux Loaf Pan
Duratux Ramekin/Souffle Set
Use Code BAKE20
Save 20% on TuxtonHome.com
Find Kayla on Instagram @kzadel and her blog KaylaZadel.com.