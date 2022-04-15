Life.Style.Live!

Spring beauty tips

by: Tierra Carpenter
As we transition to warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get your skin looking fresh and ready for the spring season. Kayla Zadel, lifestyle correspondent, joined us Friday with a few spring beauty tips.

Tip 1:  Exfoliate Your Skin  

Foreo Smart Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device 

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser 

Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream 

Tip 2: Hydrate From the Inside Out 

Ello, Contigo and Gatorade Water Bottles 

Clinique Moisture Surge Face Lotion 

Tip 3: Always Wear Sunscreen on Your Face & Body to Prevent Sun Damage 

Shisheido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion 

Tip 4: Wear Sun Hats & Glasses to Prevent Sunspots and Wrinkles  

Jones New York Sun Hat & Tones Bucket Hat 

Nanette Sunglasses, Levi’s Sunglasses and Nine West Sunglasses 

Tip 5: Get Active 

Kayla’s HYLETE Outfit: Nimbus II Capri Tight, Women’s Linear Tech II Hoodie and Trace Muscle Tank 

Kevin’s HYLETE Outfit: ﻿Linear Tech II Joggers & Hoodie and Icon II Quad Blend Tee 

Use Code 10Years  

Get $10 off HYLETE.com 

Duratux Loaf Pan 

Duratux Ramekin/Souffle Set 

Use Code BAKE20 

Save 20% on TuxtonHome.com 

Find Kayla on Instagram @kzadel and her blog KaylaZadel.com.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.