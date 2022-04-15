Life.Style.Live!

Spring beauty tips

As we transition to warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get your skin looking fresh and ready for the spring season. Kayla Zadel, lifestyle correspondent, joined us Friday with a few spring beauty tips.

Tip 1: Exfoliate Your Skin

Foreo Smart Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser

Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream

Tip 2: Hydrate From the Inside Out

Ello, Contigo and Gatorade Water Bottles

Clinique Moisture Surge Face Lotion

Tip 3: Always Wear Sunscreen on Your Face & Body to Prevent Sun Damage

Shisheido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion

Tip 4: Wear Sun Hats & Glasses to Prevent Sunspots and Wrinkles

Jones New York Sun Hat & Tones Bucket Hat

Nanette Sunglasses, Levi’s Sunglasses and Nine West Sunglasses

Tip 5: Get Active

Kayla’s HYLETE Outfit: Nimbus II Capri Tight, Women’s Linear Tech II Hoodie and Trace Muscle Tank

Kevin’s HYLETE Outfit: ﻿Linear Tech II Joggers & Hoodie and Icon II Quad Blend Tee

Duratux Loaf Pan

Duratux Ramekin/Souffle Set

Find Kayla on Instagram @kzadel and her blog KaylaZadel.com.