St. Patrick’s Day food & wine pairings

by: Tierra Carpenter
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Jenn Kampmeier of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us today with wine pairings perfect for traditional Irish dishes.

Corned Beef and Cabbage pairs best with acidic and fruity red wines such as Pinot Noir or medium-bodied red wines such as Cabernet Franc and Zinfandel.

For White Wine, Corned Beef and cabbage is excellent with Pinot Gris, Gewurztraminer, Riesling 

Drinks Kampmeier Brought Today:

  • Shamrock Champagne Cocktail 
  • St. Patrick’s Wine Smoothie 
  • Sangria Verde aka Green Sangria 
  • Green apple Sangria 
  • Cucumber Mint Fizz 
  • Pot of Gold Mimosas 

For more information, visit vinomobilebar.com.

