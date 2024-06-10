Steven Raichlen’s updated classic: ‘Beer-Can Chicken’

Award-winning author Steven Raichlen, known for “The Barbecue! Bible,” brings a new edition of his classic book, “Beer-Can Chicken: Foolproof Recipes for the Crispiest, Crackliest, Smokiest, Most Succulent Birds You’ve Ever Tasted.” The updated version, released on April 23, 2024, by Workman Publishing, features 50 inventive recipes, step-by-step instructions, and vibrant photography, aimed at a new generation of grillers.

Raichlen, who popularized beer-can cooking in the U.S. two decades ago, guides readers through the entire process of preparing beer-can chicken. The book covers everything from setup on various grills (charcoal, gas, and pellet) to troubleshooting tips, like preventing the chicken from tipping over. For those without a grill, Raichlen also provides oven adaptations.

Key recipes include Beer-Can Tandoori, using India’s Kingfisher Lager and yogurt-spiced seasoning; Sake Chicken with a wasabi-sesame rub; and Peach Nectar Chicken, blending summer peach sweetness with barbecue smokiness. The book also offers side dishes like Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad and Corn Roasted in the Husk, as well as desserts such as Grilled Pound Cake and Grilled Fruit Smoothies.

Steven Raichlen’s career spans more than 30 books, including bestsellers “Project Smoke” and “Planet Barbecue.” His works have earned five James Beard Awards and three IACP Awards and have been translated into 17 languages. Raichlen also hosts several public television series, including “Project Fire” and “Project Smoke,” and runs Barbecue University in South Carolina.

A renowned grilling expert, Raichlen has researched grilling techniques in over 60 countries. He holds a degree in French literature from Reed College and trained at Le Cordon Bleu and La Varenne in Paris. Raichlen and his wife split their time between Miami, Florida, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

For more information on “Beer-Can Chicken” and Steven Raichlen’s other works, visit Workman Publishing.