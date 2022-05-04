Super DOPE Chiropractic helps you treat your body like a temple

Life.Style.Live!

by: Tierra Carpenter
Choose better, be better! That’s they stand for at Super DOPE Chiropractic.

Dr. David Coberly, founder of Super DOPE Chiropractic says most diseases are lifestyle/behavioral diseases (i.e. diabetes, obesity, heart disease, etc.) meaning people’s decision making is why we are unhealthy.

At Super DOPE Chiropractic they value real health, experienced through treating your body like a temple, not a dumpster Health is not found at the bottom of a pill bottle and I’ve never heard someone say, “YAY! I’m healthier now that my doctor put me on more pills!”

For more information and a special introductory offer, visit superdopechiro.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SUPER CHIROPRACTIC.

