Supporting Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Campaign for Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving when people are encouraged to support nonprofits making the world a better place for all.

Sam’s Club has offered a national $1 million match for donations made to The Salvation Army through a special giving page online.

Major Rachel Stouder, area commander of The Salvation Army of Central Indiana, and Mark Jay, director of development of The Salvation Army of Central Indiana, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how you can easily support the long-running charity and international movement.

Visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org to find the link and make an online gift that will be matched by Sam’s Club. This match starts at midnight tonight (11/29/22) and runs for one week or until the match funds are spent.

The annual Christmas Campaign officially kicked off on November 11. The campaign goal is $3.4 million, which includes online donations, checks sent through the mail, cash dropped into Red Kettles, and digital donations made at Red Kettles.

New This Year:

Contactless TipTap giving devices attached to kettle stands that allow shoppers to use their mobile phone, smartwatch, or credit card to give set $5, $10, or $20 gifts with just a tap. Google Pay, Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal are all options for digital giving at a Red Kettle.

Funds raised in November and December support year-round programming, including:

24/7 facilities like the Women & Children’s Center (shelter for victims of domestic abuse and homelessness) and the Harbor Light Center (residential addiction treatment center)

Two corps community centers in Fountain Square and by Eagle Creek with youth programming (basketball leagues, archery, ballet, 3-D printing, character building, music instructions, summer camp), food pantries and feeding programs, and emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities

Low-income senior housing at the Booth Manor apartments

Stats from the Past Year in Central Indiana:

More than 292,000 meals provided

More than 24,000 safe nights of shelter

Over $400,000 in financial assistance (rent, utilities, gas)

A “Virtual Red Kettle” for central Indiana allows people to become virtual bell ringers and support The Salvation Army from home. Click here for more info.

There is currently a $5,000 match in place for the Virtual Red Kettle from a different Angel Don.

For more about The Salvation Army of Central Indiana, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SALVATION ARMY.