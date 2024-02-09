Target: Tips for hosting a big game gathering

File - The bullseye logo on a Target store is shown in the South Bay neighborhood of Boston, on Feb. 28, 2022. Target reports earnings on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

As the Big Game season approaches, party hosts everywhere are gearing up for an unforgettable experience that won’t break the bank.

Whether they’re seasoned veterans or first-timers, they’re turning to the ultimate guide on how to throw a thrilling and budget-friendly bash.

With the expertise of Emmy-Award Winning Television Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, at their disposal, hosts can rest assured that their celebrations will be both exciting and affordable.

Thanks to retailers like Target, who are dedicated to helping guests celebrate their love for entertaining and football without draining their wallets, the stage is set for an epic gathering.

With Target’s array of must-have party supplies tailored to every type of watch party, hosts can easily score everything they need just in time for kickoff.

So, get ready, set, and save as hosts across the country prepare to elevate their Big Game parties to new heights without breaking the bank.