Taziki’s offering specials to celebrate National Gyro Day

Today, we’re thrilled to have Anh Le, the General Manager of Taziki’s in Indianapolis, and Aidan Kennedy, the Catering Specialist, joining us to celebrate National Gyro Day!

Taziki’s, a beloved Mediterranean restaurant, is known for its delicious offerings, and on this special occasion, they’re treating us to a mouthwatering $7 Chicken Gyro Meal. This traditional Mediterranean delight features warm pita, succulent chicken seasoned with a blend of Greek spices, Taziki sauce, fresh tomatoes, grilled onions, and crisp lettuce, accompanied by chips and your choice of a homemade side. It’s a celebration of flavors that you won’t want to miss, and this offer is available in-store and online exclusively on Friday, September 1st, while supplies last.

Taziki’s has been a part of the Indianapolis community since 2019, with two locations in Indiana, including one in Indianapolis at 4025 E 82nd St, 46250. Beyond gyros, Taziki’s offers a diverse menu of modern Mediterranean dishes, including fresh salads, hand-carved proteins, pitas, and more. As the brand celebrates its 25th year of success, it continues to bring the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean diet to customers across the country, with nearly 100 locations in 16 states.

Join us as we dive into the world of Taziki’s, learn about their gyro options, and explore their commitment to offering healthy and delicious choices in the heart of Indianapolis and beyond.