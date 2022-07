Life.Style.Live!

Teen speaker helps others overcome social anxiety

Kyle Mitchell aka “Social Anxiety Kyle” has helped numerous people overcome social anxiety. He joined us today to tell us more about his approach.

He told us several tips on how parents can have tough conversations and understand what their kids might be going through.

Kyle also emphasized the importance of finding a safe community. He recently gave his first TEDx Talk as well!

You can learn more about Kyle and find additional resources for overcoming social anxiety here.