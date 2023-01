Life.Style.Live!

The Bop to the Top Stair Climb is raising money for Riley Children’s Foundation next weekend

The annual Bop to the Top Stair Climb is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023! This incredible event, now in its 40th year, is a third-party fundraiser for the Riley Children’s Foundation. Nearly $1 million has been raised so far for the Foundation!

You can get more information on the event and register here.