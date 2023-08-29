The Gadget Guy: The latest in utility gadgets

In a world where our lives are increasingly intertwined with gadgets and gizmos, our Gadget Guy is your go-to guru for all things tech. Whether you’re a seasoned tech wizard or just dipping your toes into the digital waters, our Gadget Guy is here to guide you through the labyrinth of devices, apps, and innovations shaping our modern existence.

1. Rubbit – Eco-friendly Waterless Foam Car Wash Kit

$79 getrubbit.com

Rubbit’s eco-friendly waterless car wash kit went through 2.5 years of research and development, as well as a successful 1-year pilot program with 10,000 satisfied customers. With the Rubbit, car owners can achieve a shiny vehicle in less than 20 minutes. There is no need for water or trips to the car wash. Rubbit revolutionizes the DIY car wash; it’s a one-stop solution for car, truck and SUV owners who want their car to be clean with an innovative, eco-friendly and simple solution with no need for expensive resources. Rubbit Foam 2.0 concentrate is the centerpiece of the new Rubbit Classic Car Wash Kit. Each bottle provides up to 25 washes, which translates to roughly $1 per wash. Buy the kit once, refill the foam forever. The Rubbit kit brings a new eco-friendly standard to an industry not generally known for resource conservation. The Rubbit Foam 2.0 formula has a neutral pH level and is based on eco-friendly materials that are safe and effective for a car’s paint, metal parts, interior surfaces, rims and tires. As part of its pilot program, Rubbit Foam was tested on 10,000 cars in various weather conditions and on multiple types of dirt, dust and grime. After gathering all the necessary feedback they developed an even more efficient, higher-quality concentrate and they’re ready to bring Rubbit Foam 2.0 to the global market. The Classic Kit includes the professional foam sprayer, Rubbit Foam 2.0 Concentrate (16.9 oz / 500ml) – good for up to 25 washes, Six (6) high-quality reusable microfiber towels, and the Rubbit air freshener.

Video: https://youtu.be/ZrVmkEELXnU

2. NTT Sonority nwm MBE001 Wireless On-Ear Speakers

$178 amazon.com

Listen to your favorite audio content at the highest quality with the NTT SONORITY nwm MBE001. Perfect for everyday listening, as well as for work and telework environments, these wireless on-ear speakers integrate an ear-hook that ensures a secure and comfortable fit, and feature an open-ear design that allows you to hear people close by talking while you enjoy music or podcasts. To deliver premium sound quality, these on-ear earbuds utilize 12mm sound drivers that do not block out ambient sound, allowing you to listen to your music immersively, but also to listen to your surroundings when necessary. The MBE001 sports a proprietary Personalized Sound Zone (PSZ) technology that greatly minimizes sound leakage, and it also integrates a high-quality microphone with Active Noise Reduction technology, allowing for clear voice calls. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and up to 6 hours of battery life, the MBE001 provides plenty of life on a charge, and via the nwm Connect App, users can control the earbuds’ different functionalities and also allows users to configure a customizable equalizer according to their personal audio preferences.

video: https://youtu.be/qjCTfPoD1q0

3. MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon – High-End Pepper Mill w/ Wide Grind Range

$199 mannkitchen.com

For passionate at-home cooks, the MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon is a life-changing accessory. This high-end pepper mill features an ultra-durable aerospace-grade anodized aluminum construction that makes it non-reactive and easy to clean. It sports a standard ½ cup (2.3 oz.) capacity for storing peppercorn, with an additional ⅓ cup (1.25 oz.) capacity via its removable base cup for storing pre-ground pepper for easy one-hand seasoning. It also comes equipped with hardened high-carbon stainless steel burrs powered by a double-bearing supported drive shaft that ensure the best possible grind for your peppercorns, a grind adjuster integrated with dual spring-plungers that offers you a widely adjustable grind range from 8 mesh size for a coarse ground pepper up to 60 mesh size for a finer ground pepper, and a push-button top that allows for effortless filling without making a mess. Most importantly, this device allows you to distribute pepper at a fraction of the time and wrist-turns associated with regular pepper mills, and its production is of the highest quality, thanks to the company’s line of peppercorns. They also make a salt cannon.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUBZHRbifvk

4. LINNER Deluxe – 3-in-1 OTC Hearing Aids powered by MEMS Speakers

$299 indiegogo.com

For those who suffer from hearing loss, the LINNER Deluxe can truly improve your quality of life. These high-end over-the-counter 3-in-1 hearing aids feature an ergonomic fit, antibacterial ear tips, a color-coded design, and are rated to have an IPX5 Water-Resistance Rating. They come with an antibacterial charging case that’s equipped with a UV-C light for sterilization. These hearing aids deliver an outstanding sound performance powered by advanced MEMS speakers for a crystal-clear audio signal with low harmonic distortion. They also feature a highly adjustable Noise Cancellation, plus 4 different Sound Modes for indoor and outdoor use. The built-in button controls give you full feature access, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity pairs with the app for additional controls. The AUX connectivity via the LINNER Connect Transmitter allows you to stream the sound of a TV directly to the hearing aids over Bluetooth. The transmitter also has a built-in microphone, and in fact, the Deluxe can either pair with a phone or the transmitter. When paired with the transmitter, the microphone in the transmitter picks up the sound around and reproduces it in the hearing aids. The LINNER Deluxe has up to 30 hours of battery life and supports both USB-C Charging and Qi Wireless Charging. Via the LINNER HA App, you’re offered several adjustable sound settings, a Media EQ, 3 Sound Therapy Modes, 4 Sound modes, all powered by a Binaural Beats algorithm.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYseclNhZTY

5. Solight Design SolarPuff– Collapsible Solar-Powered LED Lantern & Power Bank

$40 solight-design.com

For those looking for a reliable solution for nighttime illumination, go with the Solight Design SolarPuff. This portable solar-powered LED lantern and power bank features an innovative origami design that allows it to be easily expanded and collapsed, and Eco-friendly construction that’s rated to be recyclable, and a IP68 Waterproof Rating. It has between 60 to 90 lumens of light, and 7 different light settings that range between Low/Medium/High, a Red Solid Light to discourage invading mosquitoes, and also a Red Blinking Light for signaling your presence or for emergencies. The lantern is equipped with built-in controls, plus a powerful 1200mAh Lithium Polymer battery that provides up to 12-hours of battery, supporting both USB-C charging as well as solar charging via its included 160mA 5V solar panel. The device can also be used as a power bank for recharging your devices via USB-C.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udgdgdLuohQ

6. Abode DIY Home Security Kit & Wireless Video Doorbell

$139.99 goabode.com | $99.99 goabode.com

Improve your home’s level of security with Abode’s newly released smart home security devices. The Abode Security Kit is built on the award-winning Abode home security platform and provides a reliable, entry-level solution. The three-piece kit includes the Abode Security Hub, one mini door/window sensor, and one key fob but can be expanded with additional devices to suit your needs. A DIY solution, the Abode Security Kit is easy to install (no tools or hard wiring needed) and features built-in Wi-Fi in the hub that can be placed anywhere in the home. Via the accompanying Abode app, you can easily install each accessory device, get event notifications, arm and disarm the system, and set up device groups and customizable automations. You can add on powerful tools like video recording and storage, detailed mobile event alerts, and intelligent person, pet, and package detection with the Abode Standard Plan starting at $7/month and professional monitoring with the Abode Pro Plan starting at $23/month. The Abode Security Kit is compatible with popular smart home devices and integrations so you can connect your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Google Nest products, Bose, Sonos, and more.

Then there’s also the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell, a powerful, completely wireless doorbell and security camera all in one. With Wi-Fi on board, HD 2K video, and a connected companion alert device called the Chime, it’s the most feature-rich and affordable video doorbell on the market. With the Wireless Abode Video Doorbell, you’ll get a real-time live view of your front porch any time of day or night with 2-way audio communication, full-color night vision, and a tactile push-button. A DIY solution, the Abode Wireless Video Doorbell has a wire-free installation process that can be completed in minutes and a battery life of up to 3 months. The weatherproof hardware mounts directly and securely to your door via the included, lockable installation bracket which can be easily removed without causing damage to the property. The Abode Wireless Video Doorbell comes with a basic live view with no subscription or additional costs required. With a Standard self-monitoring plan for $7/month, you can record any video capture to the cloud when motion is detected or when the doorbell is pressed. Beyond standard motion detection, the doorbell camera supports Abode Smart Detect, an advanced video performance specification that notifies you if a person, package, or pet is detected. The Abode Wireless Video Doorbell can be deployed as a powerful standalone solution, or quickly and easily integrated into a full Abode security system. When integrated into an Abode security system, you can configure the doorbell to trigger advanced smart home sequences via CUE, Abode’s advanced automation engine. For example, you can set the system to turn on connected lights in a specified sequence when the doorbell is rung, or if motion is detected when the system is in “away” mode to give the appearance someone is home and moving to answer the door.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twZOR29XKhs

7. Innova 5610 OBD2 Scanner – Bidirectional Vehicle Diagnostic Scanner

$345 amazon.com

To ensure that your car runs properly at all times, check out the Innova 5610 OBD2 Scanner. This advanced bidirectional vehicle onboard diagnostic scanner can easily tell you what’s wrong with your car and pinpoint the exact primary faulty part, thanks to super-fast scans that will allow you to accurately identify the main code behind your check engine light indicator. It features multiple dealership-level functionalities, including viewing OBD2 and OEM live data for advanced systems like engine, ABS, SRS, transmission, TPMS (tire-pressure monitoring system), as well as hundreds of bidirectional test controls such as EVAP purge, fuel pump, SGR Solenoid, etc., with all code definitions explained in layman’s terms. It also features special functions for performing a deeper-level diagnosis of your vehicle including advanced calibrations, routines, relearns, and resets, plus other vehicle diagnostic functions like all system scan, ABS brake bleeding, EPB, Battery Reset, SMOG pre-check, drive cycles, and more. The device also supports auto re-linking, allowing you to easily complete drive cycles whenever necessary. Via the RepairSolutions2 App, you can save unlimited scans directly on your phone for easy comparison for pre- and post-scans, keep track of maintenance and upcoming possible part failures by cross-referencing data stored in Innova’s database from other vehicles with the same year/make/model as yours, and also learn about the most likely fix and parts necessary for the repair. The App also provides you with free access to TSBs and NHTSA recall information.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BG1zcE2YjY

8. Moso Natural Air Purifying Bags – Unscented Chem-Free Non-Toxic Odor Eliminator

$10.95 ~ $22.95 mosonatural.com

Moso Natural bags work continuously to capture and eliminate odors, allergens and harmful pollutants from the air. They also absorb excess moisture from damp, musty environments. As a result, they discourage the formation of mold, mildew and bacteria. Fragrance free, chemical free and non-toxic, the bags’ magic odor-absorbing ingredient, 100% Moso bamboo charcoal, is sealed inside a beautifully stitched linen bag to complement home décors. And because they are reusable for up to two full years, Moso bags are environmentally friendly. To rejuvenate their odor-eliminating power, they can be placed outside in full sunshine for an hour or more. Available in a variety of sizes for any size space in the house, garage, car, gym bag, shoes, refrigerator, pet area, etc. Moso Natural is the mastermind behind the Moso bag. A non-toxic, eco-friendly, fragrance-free, extremely effective air purifier, the Moso bag absorbs odors, bacteria, harmful pollutants and allergens. It also dehumidifies, which helps prevent excess moisture, mold and mildew from developing around the home. Made of 100% Moso bamboo charcoal, the Moso bag is a natural alternative to standard air fresheners, many of which contain toxic and/or carcinogenic chemicals such as formaldehyde, petrochemicals and p-dichlorobenzene.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95Rtu_7IhbY