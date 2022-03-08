Life.Style.Live!

The Gadget Guy’s ‘Digital Round-Up Gadgets’

We’re going digital for today’s segment with David Novak of Gadget Gram!

1. Panasonic HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven – Smart Convection Steam Oven

Around $500 (Retails in early April)

For passionate home cooks, the Panasonic HomeCHEF 7-in-1 Compact Oven is a dream come true. This smart convection steam oven boasts multiple cooking functions, including steaming, convection baking, stewing, fermenting, air frying, and more. Best of all, it also features 18 Preset Menu Options with pre-configured temperatures for different dishes, as well as 6 Preset Sanitizing Functions for automatically cleaning and deodorizing items such as dishware, tableware, and baby bottles. There’s also a built-in Digital Display and Control Panel at the bottom that makes it simple for anyone to control this smart convection steam oven.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=B5empIKW4WQ

2. JBL Charge 5 – Portable Waterproof Speaker with Built-in Powerbank

Just $180, jbl.com

For music lovers that love to party, the JBL Charge 5 is a must. This portable Bluetooth speaker features a great sound quality powered by JBL’s Original Pro Sound technology, which is then combined with outstanding durability thanks to its IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof Rating. It also boasts built-in controls, Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity, PartyBoost TWS Dual Pairing, and a long-lasting battery that can offer you up to 20 hours of battery life, while also doubling as a built-in power bank to conveniently charge all of your devices via a secondary USB-C Output Charging port.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=FN2W7C7Snr8

3. Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam – GPS-enabled Dash Cam

Starts at $100, getnexar.com

Stay safe on the road with the Nexar Beam Dash Cam. This innovative road-view dashcam is tiny and easily concealable behind your car’s rearview mirror and comes equipped with a suction cup mount that makes it easy to install. The Beam can record high-resolution Full HD 1080p video within a 135º Viewing Angle at 30 FPS and with night-vision support. It also includes a 32GB SD Card for storage and internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB. Onboard Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS reside on board, and it also includes Automatic Recording, Accident Reports, a reliable Parking Mode, and a simple and very organized Video History.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=PjczoYfKEXQ

4. Garmin Venu 2 Plus – Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS

Around $450, garmin.com

For health-conscious people and fitness enthusiasts, there’s not a better health and fitness Smartwatch than the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This stylish Smartwatch is also durable, boasting an AMOLED display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also features up to 9 hours of battery life and a built-in GPS. Its health-tracking functions include heart rate, energy levels, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, hydration levels, breathing, sleep, and even the ability to track a woman’s menstrual cycle or pregnancy….and it can analyze all of this in 2 minutes. 25 preloaded sports apps cover just about any exercise you can think of,, and you can also store music on the watch for phone-free listening with their wireless headphones. Lastly, this Smartwatch allows you to take calls and also features Voice Assistant support for creating or answering text messages hands-free.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=5HYPkyzPVPw

5. DataLocker Sentry K350 Encrypted USB Flash Drive

Starts at $185, datalocker.com

For office workers that need to keep their personal data and personal files protected, there’s the DataLocker Sentry K350. This encrypted USB Flash Drive has an IP67-Resistance Rating against dust and sand, as can be submerged underwater up to 3.28 ft. (1 m) for 30 minutes. Its internal components come sealed by hardened epoxy resin, which is virtually impossible to remove without causing permanent damage to them. The Sentry K350 uses FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria validated cryptographic wrapping algorithms for its data encryption key that’s securely stored in its microprocessor (CC EAL 5+ certified). When locked, all its stored data is protected under full disk encryption. It also constantly runs Anti-Malware and boasts reading speeds of 300 MB/s and writing speeds of 200MB/s. The DataLocker SafeConsole software allows you to configure Admin Policies, Brute Force Password Protection, and Data Recovery, as well as to manage multiple users. You can get it with a 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 256GB capacity.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=dMn2HASgrG8

DataLocker DL4-FE Encrypted SSD

Around $650

Then, for those who need a lot more secure storage space, there’s the DataLocker DL4-FE Encrypted SSD. This encrypted external SSD utilizes a Kensington lock for its physical security and comes equipped with an easy-to-use, self-randomizing keypad that makes it ultra-secure while still being easy to access using a finger or a stylus pen. It is also FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated and boasts a CC EAL 5+ microprocessor for securely storing its data encryption key. Its stored data is also protected under full disk encryption by using onboard AES 256-bit XTS Hardware. This encrypted external SSD constantly runs On Board Anti-Malware and supports USB-C connections as well as USB-C to USB-A, with both cable-types already included. Same customization configurations apply as the K350, and you can get this with a 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 7.6TB, or 15.3TB capacity, along with an HDD of 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=gI0m78VaioY

6. duoVeo Gema Wellness Tracker





Earlybird under $100. duoveo.com

For keeping track of your health metrics and fitness goals at all times, nothing beats the duoVeo Gema. This wearable Wellness Tracker is designed to get users down to the basics of a true fitness regime by eliminating unnecessary functionalities such as texting, calling, and workout alerts. In sum, it can accurately track its users’ overall health – including calories burned, miles walked, hours slept, and more – and then simplifies all that collected health data within the DuoVeo App. Via the App, users are offered simplified goals and are also encouraged to upload photos of their fitness progress and videos of their activities to stay motivated. Best of all, the Gema doesn’t even require charging, as it is designed to last up to one year on a single battery.

video: youtube.com/watch?v=jjJHfcusErg

For more information visit, GadgetGram.com.