The Jazz Kitchen: Wes Montgomery Tribute

Valerie Phelps, the Booking Agent & Creative Arts Manager, is set to grace the stage as one of the notable guests on camera for the upcoming WOW Presents: Wes Montgomery Tribute.

Scheduled for Wednesday, March 6th, at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis, the event promises to be a captivating homage to the legendary jazz guitarist on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Valerie invites the people of Indy to join her for an evening of musical celebration featuring some of Naptown’s finest talents.

Attendees can look forward to the electrifying performances of guitarists Joel Tucker, Steve Weakley, and Graham Helft, along with Nick Tucker on bass and Kenny Phelps on drums.

Through their renditions, they aim to honor Montgomery’s profound influence on the world of jazz, characterized by his innovative thumb technique and distinctive sound blending elements of hard bop, soul jazz, and post-bop.

With doors opening at 5 PM, Valerie encourages everyone to secure their seats promptly for this unforgettable tribute event.