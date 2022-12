Life.Style.Live!

The Jollof Buka specializes in international cuisines

At The Jollof Buka, you can find a variety of cuisines such as Indomie Noodles, Gbegiri & Ewedu, Whole Fish, and Egusi Soup. Owner Sarah Awoyomi joined us today in the kitchen!

They are conveniently located at 2507 West Washington Street. Order online for carryout or delivery!

