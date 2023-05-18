The Libyan Diversion, a political thriller

Joel C. Rosenberg, a renowned NY Times best-selling author, appeared on a paid satellite interview from Jerusalem, Israel, to discuss his latest political thriller, “The Libyan Diversion.”

With credentials from Tyndale House Publishers, Rosenberg joined the show to provide a sneak peek into his action-packed novel, inspired by real-world headlines.

Having sold over five million books and receiving recognition from publications like The New York Times and The Washington Times, Joel Rosenberg was well-versed in the art of crafting gripping stories.

When asked about the inspiration behind the book, Rosenberg shared the various personal experiences that influenced his writing.

To find out more about “The Libyan Diversion” and Joel Rosenberg’s works, you can visit JoelRosenberg.com.

Rosenberg’s appearance on the show added to the anticipation surrounding his latest political thriller, promising readers a captivating experience that would both entertain and inform.