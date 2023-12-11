The National Bank of Indianapolis: Celebrating 30 years

The National Bank of Indianapolis has been a proud partner of WISH-TV and the Toys for Tots campaign for the past three years.

We support this campaign because we believe in the power of giving back to our community, especially during the holiday season when many families may be facing challenges.

The National Bank of Indianapolis celebrates its 30th anniversary. What sets it apart from other banks is its commitment to personalized service, strong relationships, and a deep-rooted understanding of the local market.

They pride themselves on being a community bank, and supporting the community is of utmost importance to them.

They demonstrate this commitment through various initiatives, such as charitable contributions, volunteer programs, and partnerships with organizations that make a positive impact on the lives of neighbors.

Their dedication to our community is a fundamental part of their identity as a bank, and they believe it’s their responsibility to give back and help create a stronger, more vibrant Indianapolis.