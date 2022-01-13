Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Mom shares apple recipes for a healthy new year, Fajita Easy-Baker Potato recipe, more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Looking for more healthy recipes to try in the new year? Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms has you covered!

Apples for a Healthy New Year

Broccoli Apple Salad + Blood Orange Vinaigrette 

theproducemoms.com/2021/12/27/broccoli-apple-salad-no-mayo

theproducemoms.com/2015/01/21/blood-orange-vinaigrette

Apple, Cranberry and Kale Salad

theproducemoms.com/2021/11/19/apple-cranberry-kale-salad

New Year Beans and The Produce Moms Easy-Baker Potatoes

Black Bean Burger 

(coming to theproducemoms.com soon)

Fajita Easy-Bakers

theproducemoms.com/2022/01/11/easy-baker-fajita-potatoes

