Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Mom shares apple recipes for a healthy new year, Fajita Easy-Baker Potato recipe, more

Looking for more healthy recipes to try in the new year? Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms has you covered!

Apples for a Healthy New Year



Broccoli Apple Salad + Blood Orange Vinaigrette

theproducemoms.com/2021/12/27/broccoli-apple-salad-no-mayo

theproducemoms.com/2015/01/21/blood-orange-vinaigrette

Apple, Cranberry and Kale Salad

theproducemoms.com/2021/11/19/apple-cranberry-kale-salad

New Year Beans and The Produce Moms Easy-Baker Potatoes

Black Bean Burger

(coming to theproducemoms.com soon)

Fajita Easy-Bakers





theproducemoms.com/2022/01/11/easy-baker-fajita-potatoes