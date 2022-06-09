Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms whip up flavors of summer

Lori Taylor, Founder & CEO of The Produce Moms, joined us today to introduce us to the flavors of summer! She whipped up several delicious dishes:

Kids Snack Box for Road Trip: Perfect for the kids on the go! Pairs well with the Road Trip Activity eBook.

Apple Pecan Salad with Sweet Cherry Vinaigrette: A simple yet flavorful salad with homemade dressing. The recipe for the salad is available here and the recipe for the sweet cherry vinaigrette is here.

Fresh Cherry salsa: This salsa goes well with chips or as a garnish to larger entrees. The recipe is available here.

Grilled peaches: Grilling your peaches brings out more flavor! Goes well with grilled shrimp kabobs, recipe is available here. There is also a grilled peach salad coming up later this month on The Produce Moms’ website.

For more information, click here.