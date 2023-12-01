The Salvation Army: Start a red kettle campaign today

If you’re taking a stroll, Christmas shopping, or just running a few errands, you may come across a red kettle.

This is all part of the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts during the holiday season.

These kettles are scattered all over the state, and they’re equipped with TipTap devices to make it convenient for those who may not have cash on hand to contribute.

Every donation made through these red kettles directly supports your local Salvation Army, helping fund Christmas programs and crucial social services.

The organization’s Angel Tree Toy Shop program aims to benefit 5,000 children in Central Indiana this year.

The new Toy Shop model allows parents and guardians to personally select gifts for their children, ensuring that every child experiences the joy of opening a thoughtfully chosen gift on Christmas morning.

When registered parents visit the distribution centers, volunteer personal shoppers will guide them through the Angel Tree Toy Shop, where they can choose from donated gifts at no cost, take them home, and wrap them for Christmas.

It’s a heartwarming initiative that brings holiday cheer to families in need.