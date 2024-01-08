The Tailgate: Where old friends come to meet

The Tailgate bar, located right here in Indianapolis, has a series of flavorful foods for everyone to try!

Led by the dynamic duo of owner Paula Turpen and skilled cook Josh Striby, this establishment has become a local gem.

This morning, Paula and Josh graciously joined us to shed light on the exciting Wednesday events hosted at the bar, featuring entertaining activities like bingo and karaoke.

We couldn’t wait to see what they came up with in our kitchen. They made their signature stuffed burger and breaded tenderloin.

Look at the full interview above to see how these meals are prepared, and visit www.thetailgatebar.com for more menu items and upcoming events!

The Tailgate Bar promises a dining experience that goes beyond the ordinary, making it a must-visit destination in Indianapolis.