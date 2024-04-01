The Tobias Theatre: ‘The Trouble with Dead Boyfriends’

Discovering Broadway Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing pre-Broadway productions, has exciting news for theater enthusiasts in Central Indiana.

They’ve handpicked “THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS” as their latest musical project, marking the sixth musical to receive this prestigious opportunity.

This exclusive star-studded concert, produced in collaboration with the acclaimed Off-Broadway team, Black Watch Theatre, promises an unforgettable experience.

Directed by Joel Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Discovering Broadway, the concert will take place at The Tobias Theatre, located at Newfields in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 20th, 2024, at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

The stellar cast includes Arica Jackson from Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon,” Jimmy Brewer from Broadway’s “Shucked,” and Eric Wiegand from Broadway’s “Plaza Suite.”

Joining them are talented performers like Ephraim Owens from Season 24 of NBC’s “The Voice,” along with Brett Mutter, Sadie Cohen, Izzy Casciani, and Alanna Porter.

Tickets for this extraordinary event range from $39.99 to $169.99 and can be purchased online at www.DiscoveringBroadway.org.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic of “THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS” brought to life by an ensemble of exceptional performers.