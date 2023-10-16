This Indianapolis real estate broker is appearing on House Hunters

A local real estate pro is making her debut on the popular television show House Hunters! Dr. Tuesday Tate of ATF Realty joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the episode.

Tate is helping an Indiana native find a charming place similar to his childhood home in Indianapolis. He wants a place that’s downtown and big enough for a future family, but he’ll have to decide between living for now or living for the future.

She said the buyer wanted a house with character, and they narrowed down the options from the several houses that they toured.

The episode, titled “Racing Around Indy” airs on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 p.m. on HGTV.

You can learn more about Tate and connect with her here.