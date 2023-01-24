Life.Style.Live!

Tips and top destinations for 2023 travel

by: Meghan Stratton
Brandy Ferguson, owner and operator at Love4Traveling and Living In The Moment Events, joined us to discuss traveling in 2023!

She said the top destinations for this year include Fiji, Greece, and the Caribbean islands.

Living in the Moment Events and Love4Traveling are full service event venue, travel & wedding planning agencies combined specializing in special event hosting, planning, and executing. Plus, destination & local weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries, international travel packages, cruises, family vacations, and more! 

For more information and travel tips connect with Brandy on her website.

