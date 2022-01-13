Life.Style.Live!

Top 5 apps for people of all abilities

Want to improve your health and happiness in the new year? Need help staying present and focused? Have too many passwords and need to get organized?

If so, there are apps out there to help you! Wade Wingler, vice president of Easterseals Crossroads joined us todau with some of the top apps for people of all abilities to download in 2022.

Headspace

Easy-to-use mindfulness app to take the seriousness and intimidation out of meditation

Yearly Subscription: Student $9.99 – Family $99.99

iOS, Android, Web

Brian will show example on an Android device.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.getsomeheadspace.android

Forest App

Easily distracted? Need help being present and staying focused? Forest incentivizes not using your phone by growing a virtual forest, helping you develop healthy patterns and plant actual trees.

Cost: $3.99

Android, iOS

Brian will show example on an iOS device.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/forest-your-focus-motivation/id866450515

LastPass or 1Password

Too many passwords? Worried about privacy and security? Try a password manager.

Create, save and store passwords, and have them instantly available on all devices.

Monthly Subscription: Individual $2.99 or Family $4.99

Android, iOS, Web

Brian will show example on a computer web browser.

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/lastpass-free-password-ma/hdokiejnpimakedhajhdlcegeplioahd?hl=en-US

Google Lens

Search engine for the real-world. Identify & interact with text or objects within images.

Snap a picture – identify the text – copy and paste it anywhere – read it – translate it and so much more.

Android, iOS

Cost: Free

Brian will show example on an Android device.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.ar.lens&hl=en_US&gl=US

Seeing AI (iOS) or Google LookOut (Android)

Free apps that narrate the world around you

Instantly read text, identify people, objects, colors, money and much more

Free

Brian will show example on an iOS device.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seeing-ai/id999062298

Alternate Apps

Otter AI

Microsoft Math

LiveTranscribe

ToDoist

Agency Information

Easterseals Crossroads promoting independence for persons with disabilities for the past 80 years

The INDATA Project is dedicated to increasing awareness of and improving access to technology so persons of all ages and abilities can live, learn, work and play more independently

The INDATA Project has an equipment loan library with more than 2,500 items and devices.

You can try something for free before purchasing it.

For more information about the INDATA Project at Easterseals Crossroads, go to eastersealstech.com or call 888-466-1314.