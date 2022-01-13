Life.Style.Live!

Top 5 apps for people of all abilities

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Want to improve your health and happiness in the new year? Need help staying present and focused? Have too many passwords and need to get organized?

If so, there are apps out there to help you! Wade Wingler, vice president of Easterseals Crossroads joined us todau with some of the top apps for people of all abilities to download in 2022.

Headspace

Forest App

LastPass or 1Password

Google Lens

Seeing AI (iOS) or Google LookOut (Android)

Alternate Apps

  • Otter AI
  • Microsoft Math
  • LiveTranscribe
  • ToDoist

Agency Information

  • Easterseals Crossroads promoting independence for persons with disabilities for the past 80 years
  • The INDATA Project is dedicated to increasing awareness of and improving access to technology so persons of all ages and abilities can live, learn, work and play more independently
  • The INDATA Project has an equipment loan library with more than 2,500 items and devices.
  • You can try something for free before purchasing it.

For more information about the INDATA Project at Easterseals Crossroads, go to eastersealstech.com or call 888-466-1314.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Produce Mom shares apple recipes for a healthy new year, Fajita Easy-Baker Potato recipe, more

Life.Style.Live! /

Mad Anthonys names Red Coat recipients

Inside INdiana Business /

COVID surge makes it more difficult for rape survivors to get forensic exams

I-Team 8 /

Local competition ice sculpture demonstrates his process

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.