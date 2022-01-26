Life.Style.Live!

Top 5 skincare mistakes people make

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to skincare there are a lot of misconceptions people may have when it comes to what’s best for their skin.

Ursurla Shelton of Shear Elegance Beauty Spa, joined us today to clear them up as she gave Randy Ollis of “Life. Style. Live!” a mini-facial.

She has been in the beauty industry for over 34 years, and she specializes in educating her clients on their skincare needs. Shelton is also certified in multicultural skincare, oncology skin therapy, dermaplane and professional makeup artistry. 

Watch the video above to learn why Shelton considers the following list bad for your skin.

Top 5 mistakes:

  1. Excessive cleansing  
  2. Exfoliating too often  
  3. Not using toner
  4. Not using moisturizer
  5. Not using sunscreen

For more information visit, shearelegancedayspas.com.

