Top U.S. logistics company, GXO Logistics, now hiring

by: Tierra Carpenter
GXO Logistics, one of the top Logistics companies in the United States is now hiring in their Lebanon location for careers serving one of the world’s largest apparel brands.

Fred Boyd and Kristy Applegate joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the company and the available positions.

Multiple positions are available with flexible shifts, career development, competitive pay and benefits that start at DAY ONE.

You’re invited to join more than 3,000 professionals in central Indiana who have already found a career at GXO Logistics.

For more information, click here.

