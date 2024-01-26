Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks

“Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks,” an awe-inspiring exhibition created by Australia’s Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught, is one of only 21 LEGO® Certified Professionals globally.

Presenting a birds-eye view of 20 of the world’s most iconic and astonishing skyscrapers, each crafted with detail and accuracy, this exhibition invites visitors, both young and old, to marvel at the wonders of LEGO® brick architecture.

On Level Three, from January 20 to May 12, 2024, guests can immerse themselves in the hands-on construction areas, where they have the opportunity to build their own “towers of tomorrow” using over 200,000 loose LEGO® bricks.

This unique experience is seamlessly included with the purchase of museum admission.

For further information and to share the excitement, visit https://www.indianamuseum.org/experiences/towers-of-tomorrow-with-lego-bricks/.