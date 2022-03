Life.Style.Live!

Trivia Tuesday: NCAA Tournament Edition

Today’s Trivia Tuesday theme is inspired by March Madness and Tuesday’s start of the NCAA Tournament.

The trivia questions the hosts answered are listed below. Watch along and see if you guess correctly.

What are the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket?

Which state was the first to host an entire March Madness?

Which Indiana coach won a national championship as a player and a coach?

When was the first women’s March Madness tournament?